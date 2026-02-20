Ventura Foods Peanut Butters Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Ventura Foods Peanut Butters are being recalled for foreign material contamination. During production, the company found pieces of blue plastic in a filter. This poses a choking hazard. But because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, there is no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Ventura Foods of Los Angeles, California.

The peanut butter was sold in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the notice.

The recall initiation date was April 30, 2025, but it was not classified until February 12, 2026. The recalled products include Creamy Peanut Butter in a net weight 0.75 ounce container distributed by US Foods, and in a 0.50 ounce and 0.5 once containers distributed by Dyma Brands. The peanut butter was also sold in 0.75 ounce containers by Flavor Fresh, House Recipe, Katy’s Kitchen, and distributed by Gordon Food Service and Dyma Brands. You can see the long list of code and lot number pairs at the FDA web site.

Also recalled is Creamy Peanut Butter in 1.12 ounce packages along with grape jelly in 1 ounce packages by Dyma brands, and Creamy Peanut Butter in 1.12 ounce packages with grape jelly in 1 ounce packages by Poco Pac. The code and lot number pairs for these products are 86418 with Lot# D086F03; and 96420 with Lot# D076F03, Lot# D077F03, Lot# D102F03, and Lot#D104F03.

Finally, Creamy Peanut Butter in 1.2 ounce containers with Strawberry Jam in 1 ounce containers by Poco Pac, and the same product distributed by Dyma brand is recalled. The code date and lot number pairs are 86419 and Lot# D090F03, and 96422 with Lot# D091F03 and Lot# D105F03.

If you bought any of these Ventura Foods Peanut Butters, do not eat them and do not serve them to others. You can throw them away or return them for a refund.