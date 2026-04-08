Wawa Iced Tea, Lemonade, and Fruit Punch Recalled For Milk

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Wawa Iced Tea, Lemonade, and Fruit Punch are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, or who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they c consume these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Wawa of Media, Pennsylvania.

The recalled products include 16 ounce pints of Wawa Iced Tea Lemon, Iced Tea Diet Lemon, Diet Lemonade, and Fruit Punch. They were for sale in a limited number of Wawa stores located in the states of Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. The recalled products have been removed from sale and disposed of. No Wawa stores in any other state are affected by this recall, and no other Wawa beverages are included in the recall.

The Wawa Iced Tea Lemon has the UPC number 726191018425 and code date MAY 15, 2026. It was sold in 123 stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The iced Diet Tea Lemon has the UPC number 726191018548 and the code date MAY 18, 2026. It was sold in 8 stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The Wawa Diet Lemonade has the UPC number 26191055901 and code date May 18, 2026. It was sold in 12 stores in Delaware and New Jersey. Finally, Fruit Punch is recalled. The UPC number for that product is 26191018432 and the code date is May 19, 2026. It was sold in 53 stores in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these items and you cannot consume milk, do not drink them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.