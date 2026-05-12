Wildlife Seasoning Sour Cream & Onion Popcorn Topping Recalled

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Wildlife Seasoning Sour Cream & Onion Popcorn Topping is being recalled because it may be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is JCB Flavors of Watertown, Wisconsin.

The issue is that the product was made using a milk powder ingredient recalled by California Dairies for possible contamination. Third party testing of the company’s finished product has not identified contamination, but the recall is being issued out of an abundance of caution.

The recalled product is Wildlife Seasoning Sour Cream & Onion Popcorn Topping that is packaged in a 1.6 ounce container. It is sold through e-commerce platforms and also at retail locations nationwide. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0-31851-01001-6. The lot number for this item is 057596. And the best by date is 5/18/2027.

If you bought this item, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this popcorn seasoning, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.