Stoltzfus Sour Cream and Onion Cheese Curds Recalled For Salmonella

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Stoltzfus Sour Cream and Onion Cheese Curds are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Stoltzfus Family Dairy of Vernon Center, New York.

This product was only sold within the state of New York, to gas stations, grocery stores, and other country stores. The recalled product is Stolzfus Sour Cream and Onion Cheese Curds that are packaged in 8 ounce bags. This product has four best by dates on the label: 03/25/2026, 04/23/2026, 04/29/2026, and 05/06/2026.

The recall was triggered because California Dairies told the company that their milk powder was recalled for possible contamination. That powder is used in the mix that flavors these cheese curds.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate these cheese curds, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.