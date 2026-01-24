Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toys Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toys are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is aware of 32 choking incidents. The recalling firm is Longyan Xinluo District Guiheng E-Commerce Co. Ltd., doing business as Longyanguiheng, of China. This toy was manufactured in China.

The recalled toy violates the mandatory standard for toys because the silicone strings are smaller than permitted. They can reach the back of the throat and become lodged, posing a risk of respiratory distress, serious choking hazard, and death. About 6,000 of these toys were sold in the United States.

The recalled product is the Yetonamr Pull String Teething Toy. The toy is an off-white disc shape with either a red ball or blue ball in the middle and six long silicone pull string “tentacles” of various colors running through the ball. There are also three free-spinning rings and soft push buttons on the disc. The model number 688-59 is printed on the product packaging.

This toy was available for purchase on Amazon from June 2025 through October 2025. The toy cost between $10.00 and $16.00.

If you purchased this toy, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. Contact Longyanguiheng to receive a full refund. You should cut and discard all silicone string tentacles, write “DESTROYED” on the main body of the toy with a permanent marker, and email a photograph to the company.