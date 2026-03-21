Young Again Pet Food Recalled For Salmonella Contamination

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Young Again Pet Food is being recalled for Salmonella contamination. The dog food tested presumptive positive for Salmonella bacteria. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any pet or human illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Pretty Bird International of Stacy, Minnesota.

The recalled product was sold nationwide at the retail level. The recalled item is Young Again Dog Food, Core Health, for breeds 30 pounds and up. The dog food is packaged in two different size containers. The 10 pound bag has the UPC number 7 16432-92570 stamped on the label. The 25 pound bag has the UPC number 7 16432-92574 2. Both products have the best by date of 10/28/26 (October 28, 2026). No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the notice. About 4,375 pounds of this dog food are included in the recall.

Remember that contaminated pet food can not only make animals sick, it can sicken people too. Pets, whether or not they seem sick, can excrete pathogens in their feces, which can then contaminate rugs, floors, their fur, and anything in the environment.

If you bought this dog food, do not feed it to your pet. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people or animals can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you fed this food to your dog, monitor their health for the symptoms of a Salmonella infection for the next week. If they do get sick, take them to your veterinarian.