Almark Foods Recalls Hard Boiled Eggs For Listeria Monocytogenes

Almark Foods is voluntarily recalling its Hard Boiled Eggs and Peeled eggs because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There is a multistate Listeria monocytogenes outbreak potentially linked to these products that has sickened 7 people in 5 states. One person living in Texas has died.

The firm was notified on December 18, 2019 that these egg products that were produced at its Gainesville, Georgia facility may be associated with those illnesses. All Hard-Cooked and Peeled Eggs in Pails from that facility that remain within expiry are recalled. The company has suspended production of the eggs while the issue is being investigated.

The affected products include Almark Foods Hard Cooked Broken Egg Whites, Almark Hard-cooked Eggs, Egggs Select Whole Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs, Nic’s Peeled Pearls 23lb Salad Grade Hard-Boiled Eggs, Nic’s Peeled Pearls, Nic’s Salad Grade Hard-boiled Eggs, Rainbow Farms 20 LB Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs, Rainbow Farms 23 LB Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs, Rainbow Farms 23 LB Hard Cooked Peeled Eggs in Vinegar, Rainbow Farms 25 LB Hard Cooked, Peeled Eggs, and Sutherland’s Food Service Inc., Premium Hard Cooked Peeled Select Whole Eggs. You can see the package sizes, Product ID, and use by dates of these products at the FDA web site.

The eggs and egg products were distributed to food service companies in Georgia, California, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, Florida, and Arizona. The eggs were packaged in 20, 23, and 25 pound plastic pails and were sold primarily to further processing plants of egg products and restaurant chain suppliers.

No institution or restaurant should sell these products. Consumers eating at restaurants should ask where the hard boiled eggs in the items they want to order came from. If the management doesn’t know, do not order those products. All customers who have purchased these products are urged to destroy them.