Berkshire Natural Casing Sausage Recalled For Foreign Material

Ashland Sausage Company of Carol Stream, Illinois is recalling about 1,092 pounds of pork sausage products called Berkshire Natural Casing Sausage that may be contaminated with foreign material, more specifically pieces of hard, dark plastic. No confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions have been received to date in connection with this issue. FSIS was notified about the problem by the copy after a consumer compliant of finding two small pieces of dark plastic in the product.

The ready-to-eat coarse ground sausage items were produced on November 14, 2019. The recalled product is 12 ounce plastic packages containing 5 pieces of Berkshire Natural Casing Sausage with lot code S318. The recalled product has the establishment number “EST. 21549” inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and New York.

FSIS thinks that some of this product may be in consumers’ freezers or refrigerators. Check your freezer and fridge carefully to see if you have this recalled product. If you do, do not eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

FSIS is conducting what they call retail effectiveness checks to make sure the firm is notifying its customers about this recall. If a retail establishment list is published, listing the stores that may have carried this product, it will be posted on the USDA’s web site.