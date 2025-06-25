FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table Updated

by

The FDA CORE Outbreak Investigation Table has been updated to include two outbreaks that have been solved. There are eight investigations on the Table; only three are unsolved.

The first outbreak on the Table is also the newest: The Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak linked to Emek Pistachio Cream. The case count by state is: Minnesota (3), New Jersey (1). One person has been hospitalized. At least three of the four patients ate this product at the same restaurant in Minnesota.

The second outbreak is the Salmonella Montevideo outbreak linked to recalled Bedner cucumbers that has sickened at least 45 people in 18 states. The case count by state is: Alabama (1), California (1), Colorado (1), Florida (6), Georgia (7), Illinois (4), Indiana (1), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Massachusetts (1), Michigan (2), North Carolina (3), New York (3), Ohio (4), Pennsylvania (3), South Carolina (2), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (3). The patient age range is from 2 to 84 years, and illness onset dates range from April 2, 2025 to May 10, 2025. Sixteen people have been hospitalized.

There is one E. coli O145:H28 outbreak on the Table that has sickened art least 11 people. The investigation into this outbreak has ended; the FDA did conduct traceback, inspected a facility, and collected and tested samples.

An unsolved hepatitis A outbreak is on the Table. It has sickened at least five people. The FDA has initiated traceback in this investigation.

The Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled Fresh & Ready foods has sickened and hospitalized 10 people. Most of those patients were hospitalized when they ate these foods. The case count by state is: California (8) and Nevada (2). The patient age range is from 41 to 87 years. Illness onset dates range from December 3, 2023 to September 9, 2024. No deaths have been reported. And no illnesses have been identified in 2025.

The Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak linked to recalled August Egg Company eggs has sickened at least 79 people in seven states. A massive recall of almost 2,000,000 eggs is in effect. The case count by state is: The case count by state is: Arizona (3), California (63), Kentucky (1), Nebraska (2), New Jersey (2), Nevada (4), and Washington (4). The patient age range is from 1 to 90 years. Illness onset dates range from February 24, 2025 to May 17, 2025. Of 61 people who gave information to investigators, 21 have been hospitalized.

And finally, the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to ready to eat and recalled FreshRealm Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo sold at Walmart and Kroger stores is on the Table. The case count in this outbreak is: Florida (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Louisiana (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nevada (1), North Carolina (1), Ohio (1), South Carolina (1), Texas (3), and Virginia (1). Illness onset dates range from July 24, 2024 to May 10, 2025. The patient age range is from 4 to 92 years. The people who died lived in Illinois, Michigan, and Texas. And one pregnancy-associated illness resulted in a fetal loss. The recalled products are sold under the Marketside and Home Chef brands.