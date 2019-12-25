CN Beef Patties Recalled For Foreign Material Contamination

by

Advance Pierre Foods of Cincinnati, Ohio is recalling about 15,739 pounds of ready-to-eat CN beef patties because they may be contaminated with foreign materials, specifically small green plastic pieces, posing a choking hazard. No adverse reactions or injuries have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The frozen, ready to eat beef patties were produced on September 11, 2019. The recalled product is 15.09 pound frozen, bulk-packed cases containing CN Fully Cooked Flamebroiled Beef Patties with product code 69097 on the case label. The product has the establishment number “Est. 2132” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These beef patties were shipped to a single distribution center in Iowa. The warehouse then distributed the product to different institutions, including schools. This was the result of a commercial sale. The beef patties are not a part of the food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program. This product was not sold in retail stores.

The recall was issued after Advance Pierre Foods received a complaint from a foodservice establishment about green soft plastic that was found in a patty. FSIS is concerned that some of these products may be in institutional freezers. Any institution that purchased this product is urged not to serve them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.