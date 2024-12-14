Sareks Bitter Apricot Kernels Recalled For Cyanide Risk

by

Sareks Bitter Apricot Kernels are being recalled in Canada for posing a cyanide risk. The kernels contain excessive amygdalin, which may cause acute cyanide poisoning. There is one reported illness. The recalling firm is Brownstone Brooklyn of New York.

Apricot kernels naturally contain amygdalin, which can release cyanide after consumption. The human body can eliminate small amounts of this toxin, but larger amounts can cause cyanide poisoning, which can be fatal. Symptoms of cyanide poisoning include weakness, confusion, anxiety, restlessness, headache, nausea, difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, seizures, and cardiac arrest.

The recalled product was sold online. It is Sareks Bitter Apricot Kernels that are sold in brown 1 pound bags. There is a window on the bag showing the kernels, along with some drawings and the brand name. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is X002FRXB9J. And the best before date for this item is 12/10/2025.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. An investigation is being launched, which may lead to the recall of more products. If necessary, these recalls will be posted on the CFIA’s web page.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging the product so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.