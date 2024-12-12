Jack and the Green Sprouts Listeria Outbreak Sickens Four

by

A Jack and the Green Sprouts Listeria monocytogenes outbreak has sickened at least four people, according to a note in the FDA’s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table. This outbreak was not mentioned by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Becasue there was no official announcement of this outbreak, details about patients are sketchy. We do not know where the patients live, if anyone was hospitalized, illness onset dates, or the patient age range. We do know that the alfalfa sprouts and alfalfa onion sprouts were sold in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa at grocery stores and local coops.

The sprouts were recalled in early October, 2024. At that time, the FDA says that there were no known illnesses associated with the sprouts. And when the FDA and CDC began investigating illnesses, the product was past its shelf life.

The FDA, CDC, and state and local partners determined that the sprouts are associated with this outbreak through epidemiological, traceback, and laboratory data and are the likely cause of these illnesses. There is currently no risk to consumers.

However, Listeria monocytogenes infections can take up to 70 days to appear, although most people get sick within a month. Since the sprouts were recalled on October 4, 2024, with a shelf life of three days, the sprouts may have been eaten on October 7, 2024. Seventy days from that date is December 16, 2024. So it’s possible that some people may still get sick from eating the sprouts in October.

If you ate either of these products with lot number 300 and UPC number 763247198915, or lot number 246 and UPC number 763247195945, and have been experiencing the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this outbreak.