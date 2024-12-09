Deadly Yu Shang Listeria Outbreak Sickens 19, Kills 2

by

The deadly Yu Shang Listeria outbreak has now sickened 19 people in eight states and has killed two, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Seventeen people are hospitalized because they are so sick. That is an increase of eight new patients, eight new hospitalizations, one new death, and four new states.

The case count by state is: California (10), Georgia (1), Illinois (2), Nevada (1), New Jersey (1), New York (1), Oregon (1), and Tennessee (2). The new states are Georgia, Nevada, Oregon, and Tennessee. The patient age range is from less than one to 86 years. All of the patients are Asian. Of 19 people who gave information to public health investigators, 17, or 89%, have been hospitalized. Sick person’s samples were collected from October 24, 2021, to October 28, 2024.

Seven illnesses are related to pregnancy. One person who was pregnant got sick and recovered. Two unrelated infants were also sickened and recovered. In California, a mother and her twins were sick and both infants died. Listeria monocytogenes was found in a sample from the mother and one of the infants, but couldn’t be find in the other infant. So only the mother and one twin were included in the confirmed case count. In Tennessee, a mother and her infant got sick and the infant died.

In interviews, people reported their shopping habits and what they ate in the month before they got sick. Among the 14 interviewed, 11 people shopped in person and online at markets where Yu Shang foods were sold. Eight reported eating precooked chicken products.

Through the PulseNet system, people sickened with the same strain of Listeria monocytogenes were identified. Whole genome sequencing performed on patient isolates showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically, which means they likely got sick from eating the same food.

On October 21, 2024, the USDA tested finished product by Yu Shang Food, Inc. Testing confirmed that the product was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Whole genome sequencing proved that the Listeria in the pork snout product is closely related to isolates from sick people. This means that people likely got sick from eating foods produced by Yu Shang Food, Inc.

Some of the new cases were added to this outbreak investigation because FSIS collected more samples of Yu Shang products and took swabs from the production floor. Listeria found in those samples was related by whole genome sequencing to isolates from eight other sick people in the PulseNet database, and is different from the pathogen found in the pork snout samples and the 11 illnesses already in the outbreak. These illnesses were combined into one investigation.

Yu Shang Food recalled their ready to eat meat and chicken products on November 9, 2024. Make sure you do not have any of these products in your home.

If you ate any Yu Shang products and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis, see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly Yu Shang Listeria outbreak.