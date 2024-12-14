Stanley Switchback Travel Mugs Recalled For Burn Hazard

by

Stanley Switchback Travel Mugs and Trigger Action Travel Mugs are being recalled for posing a burn hazard. These mug’s lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, making the lid detach during use, posing a burn hazard. There have been 91 reports worldwide, including 16 in the U.S. There have been 28 burn injuries worldwide, including two in the U.S. Eleven people required medical attention. The importer is PMI WW Brands LLC, doing business as Stanley 1913, of Seattle, Washington.

The mugs were manufactured in China. The recalled products are Stanley Switchback Travel Mugs and Trigger Action Travel Mugs. These stainless steel mugs are double walled. They were available in a variety of colors, including white, black and green, in 12 ounce, 16 ounce, and 20 ounce sizes with a polypropylene lid.

The Stanley logo is printed on the front and bottom of the mug. The recalled mugs have one of the following product identification numbers printed on the bottom of the mug:

Switchbag mugs in 12 ounce size have a PIN number 20-01437

Switchback mugs in 16 ounce size have the PIN numbers 20-01436 or 20-02211

Trigger Action mugs in 12 ounce size have the PIN numbers 20-02033, 20-02779, or 20-02825

Trigger Action mugs in 16 ounce size have the PIN numbers 20-02030, 20-02745, or 20-02957

Trigger Action mugs in 20 ounce sizes have the PIN numbers 20-02034 or 20-02746

The mugs were sold at Amazon.com, Walmart, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target, and other stores nationwide and online from June 2016 through December 2024 for between $20 and $50, depending on the model.

If you bought any of these mugs, stop using them immediately. Contact Stanely for a free replacement mug.