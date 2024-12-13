Oasis Treasures Pistachio Dubai Chocolate Recalled

by

Oasis Treasures Pistachio Dubai Chocolate is being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Palm Bites Canada.

The recalled product was sold online, as well as in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan at the retail level in Showcase stores.

The recalled product is Oasis Treasures Pistachio Dubai Chocolate that is packaged in a 340 gram bar. The wrapper is white, with green and orange bands and black printing, along with the picture of the chocolate bar. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 02962 40190 7. And the code for this product is 25JL25.

The recall was triggered by test results. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. if this happens, the recall will be posted on the CFIA’s web page.

If you purchased this chocolate bar, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging or wrapping the bar so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.