The FDA has updated its CORE Outbreak Investigation Table to include a new E. coli O157:H7 outbreak. There are currently four active outbreak investigations on the Table; one is unsolved. Four investigation have ended; all of those were unsolved.

The FDA and CDC are investigating illnesses in a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157 infections linked to an iceberg and romaine lettuce blend served at catering events, restaurants, and a school. A total of 69 people infected with the same strain of E. coli O157 have been reported from 10 states. FDA’s traceback investigation has identified an iceberg and romaine lettuce blend from a common supplier as the source of this outbreak; however, this product is past shelf life and no longer on the market. The supplier was not named. At this time, there does not appear to be any ongoing risk to public health and there is no recommendation for consumers to avoid iceberg or romaine lettuce.

For the outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium linked to imported American or Slicer type cucumbers, the case count remains at 68 sick and 8 hospitalized. SunFed initiated a voluntary recall of all sizes of fresh American/slicer cucumbers that were grown at Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Mexico and sold between October 12, 2024, and November 26, 2024. And there are many secondary recalls related to this problem.

For the second loutbreak of E. coli O157:H7 linked to a not yet identified product, the case count has increased from 25 to 26 cases. The FDA has initiated traceback.

For the outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 that is linked to organic whole and baby carrots supplied by Grimmway Farms, the case count remains the same. That investigation has not been updated since November 11, 2024.

For the outbreak of E. coli O26:H11 linked to a not yet identified product, the case count increased from nine to 10 cases. The FDA has started traceback, has inspected a facility, and has sampled product, but the investigation is over.

For the outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes linked to a not yet identified product, the outbreak investigation has ended with four sick.

For the outbreak of Salmonella Thompson, the outbreak investigation has ended. Twenty-five people were sickened in that outbreak.

For the third outbreak of E. coli O157:H7, the outbreak has ended and FDA’s investigation has closed. CDC, FDA, and state partners identified spinach as the likely source of the outbreak. Investigators were unable to determine a specific product or source of contamination while the outbreak was considered ongoing. Environmental and product samples were collected during the investigation, and all tested negative for E. coli. There is no ongoing risk to public health.