PC Cranberry Goat’s Milk Cheese Recalled For Foreign Material

Loblaw Companies Limited in Canada is recalling PC Cranberry Goat’s Milk Cheese from the marketplace because it may be contaminated with foreign materials, more specifically plastic pieces. This can pose a choking hazard. No illnesses, injuries, or adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product is PC Cranberry Goat’s Milk Cheese, which is sold in 300 gram packages. The UPC number on the product is 0 60383 01013 3, and codes on the package are 2020 MR 19 and 2020 MR 24. The goat’s milk cheese was sold nationally at the retail level.

The recall was triggered by the company. Government officials are conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products; if this happens, the recalls will be posted on the CFIA web site. The CFIA is also ensuring that industry is removing this recalled product from the marketplace so it is no longer available to consumers.

Check to see if you have this recalled product in your home. If you do have it, do not eat the cheese. Throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.