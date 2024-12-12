Sprouts Farmers Market Gyro Family Kits Recalled For Salmonella

by

Sprouts Farmers Market Gyro Family Kits are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination because of the cucumbers used in the tzatziki sauce in the kits. The cucumbers were supplied by Reser’s Fine Foods. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Sprouts Farmers Market.

The recalled product is Sprouts Farmers Market Gyro Family Kits that are packaged in plastic trays with clear plastic lids. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 20594800000. The use by dates that are printed on the label range from 12/29/24 to 1/07/25.

These kits were sold through Sprouts stores in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina , Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wyoming.

The FDA outbreak advisory for the Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled SunFed cucumbers was included in the recall notice.

If you bought these kits with that UPC number in that use by date range, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these kits, ,monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.