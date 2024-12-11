Borsari Bloody Mary Mix Recalled For Undeclared Fish and Soy

by

Borsari Bloody Mary Mix is being recalled because it may contain fish and soy, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not listed on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to finfish, or anchovies, or soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illness or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Borsari Food Company of Jamestown, New York.

The recalled product is Borsari Bloody Mary Mix that is sold in a clear plastic 32 ounce bottle with a black label with the brand name and “Bloody Mary Mix” printed on the label in large letters. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 815893000101.

This product was sold to stores within 100 miles of Jamestown, New York. It was also sold through the company’s website. The company is contacting retail stores and all consumers who purchased the product on the website to inform them about this issue.

The problem was discovered through a New York State Department of Agriculture inspection. Current in-house inventory, as well as any future versions of this product, will clearly declared those allergens.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to finfish or soy, do not consume it. You can throw the bottle away in a secure trash can or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.