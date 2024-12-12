QVC Temp-tations Oven Gloves Recalled For Burn Hazard

by

QVC Temp-tations Oven Gloves are being recalled for a possible burn hazard risk. The oven gloves can fail to provide sufficient protection from heat, which may cause burns to the hands. There have been 162 reports of insufficient heat protection, and 92 reports of minor burns received by the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is QVC of West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The recalled product is QVC Temp-tations Oven Gloves that were imported from China and sold by QVC in single pairs, sets of two, and in sets with drying mats or trivets. The recalled oven gloves were sold in a variety of colors, including blue, yellow, red, floral, and summer shell prints under these model numbers: K51459, K76398, K47973, K48879, K85322, K96004, K92603, K308719, K309220, K309388 and K309516. They are made of cotton and elastane and come in small and large sizes. “Temp-tations by Tara” is printed on a label stitched to the inside of the gloves.

The gloves were sold through QVC.com, on QVC televised shows, and on QVC digital shopping platforms from August 2018 through August 2024 for between about $4 and $13 per pair. They were also sold in bundled sets with other kitchen items for between about $14 and $26 per set.

Stop using these oven gloves immediately and throw them away. You can contact QVC to receive a refund.