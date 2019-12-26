Pro2Snax to the Max Snack Kits Recalled For Listeria Monocytogenes

by

Reichel Foods is voluntarily recalling some Pro2Snax to the Max snack kits because they may have been made with single serve prepackaged hard boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods of Gainesville, Georgia. Almark Foods hard cooked eggs have been recalled because they are associated with a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in the U.S. There have been no reported illnesses related to Pro2Snax to the Max products.

The recalled products are single serve Hard Boiled Eggs with apples and other ingredients. They include Pro2Snax to the Max Granny Apples/Hard Boiled Egg/Cheddar/Cashew & Craisin with UPC number 649632001490; and Pro2Snax to the Max Gala Apples/Hard Boiled Egg/White Cheddar/Almond & Craisin with UPC number 649632001483. They were sold in retail stores nationwide. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

If you purchased these products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container inside a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, for the next 70 days. Symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women need to be very aware of this illness, because it can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, premature labor, and infection in the newborn even if the woman is only mildly ill with what seems like the flu. If you do start feeling ill, see your doctor and tell him or her about this recall.