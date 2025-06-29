Smartcuts Cucumber Sliced Trays Recalled For Salmonella

by

Smartcuts Cucumber Sliced Trays are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page instead of the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Sardilli Produce & Dairy Company Inc. of Hartford, Connecticut.

This item was sold at the retail level in the state of Massachusetts. The recall initiation date was 5/21/2025, but the classification date was 6/10/2025.

The recalled product is Smartcuts Cucumber Sliced Trays. There are two 2 pound trays in each package. The lot numbers for this product are F13625, F13825, and F14025. The expiration date or use by date stamped on the label is 05/2025 or 05/27/2025. to 05/29/2025. There are 70 cases of this product included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this item, do not eat it ,You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.