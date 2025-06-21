FDA on Deadly FreshRealm Chicken Fettuccine Listeria Outbreak

by

The FDA is weighing in on the deadly FreshRealm Chicken Fettuccine Listeria monocytogenes outbreak that has sickened at least 17 people, hospitalized 16, killed three, and caused one fetal death. The products have been recalled.

The case count by state is: Florida (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Louisiana (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nevada (1), North Carolina (1), Ohio (1), South Carolina (1), Texas (3), and Virginia (1). Illness onset dates range from July 24, 2024 to May 10, 2025. The patient age range is from 4 to 92 years. Sixteen people have been hospitalized. The people who died lived in Illinois, Michigan, and Texas.

These items may have been sold in the refrigerated sections of grocery stores and are to be microwaved before eating. These products were sold at Walmart and Kroger stores nationwide. The recalled products are:

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine in a 12.3 ounce package with a best-by date of June 26, 2025 0r before

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine in a 32.8 ounce container with a best-by date of June 27, 2025 or before

Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo in a 12.5 ounce container with a best-by date of June 19, 2025 or before

These products have the establishment number “EST. P-50784,” “EST. P-47770,” or “EST. P-47718” stamped on the label within the USDA mark of inspection.

Public health officials have not yet isolated the outbreak strain of Listeria in these products or ingredients used to make them, but Listeria was found in these items in products purchased in March at grocery stores. Those products were not released into the marketplace. And trackback conducted by the FDA on information provided by ill persons went back to establishments owned by FreshRealm in San Clemente, California; Montezuma, Georgia; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

If you ate these products at any time in the past 70 days and have been ill with the symptoms of listeriosis see your doctor. You may be part of this deadly FreshRealm Chicken Fettuccine Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.