Some Coaticook Cheddar Cheese Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Laiterie Coaticook Ltée. is recalling some of their Coaticook Cheddar cheese from the marketplace in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This cheese was sold in Quebec at the retail level. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

The recalled products are all Coaticook brand. The best before dates on all of these cheeses is 03MR20. They include Mild Cheddar Cheese sold in 50 gram packages with UPC number 0 59263 60050 2, Mild Cheddar Cheese sold in 180 gram packages with UPC number 0 59263 60180 6, Mild Cheddar Cheese sold in 320 gram packages with UPC number 0 59263 60320 6, Mild Cheddar Cheese sold in 2.27 kg packages with UPC number 0260005, and Mild Cheddar Cheese sold in 1.15 kg package with UPC number 0260025. Also recalled is Bloc Cheddar Cheese sold in variable sizes, with UPC number starting with 0 260001, and Pointe Cheddar Cheese sold in variable sizes and weights, with UPC number starting with 0 250006.

Check to see if you have any of these recalled products in your home. If you do, don’t use them, even if you are going to cook with them. Wrap the cheese well in foil and plastic wrap and throw it away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You should then clean your fridge with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at temps below 40°F, and freezing doesn’t destroy it. Wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning and after handling these cheeses.

If you ate any of these Coaticook Cheddar cheese products, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to appear. Those symptoms include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, and vomiting and nausea. Pregnant women must be very careful about this pathogen, because it can cause stillbirth and miscarriage. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.