El Tapatito Giardia Outbreak in Kentucky Sickens Patients

An El Tapatito Giardia outbreak in Kentucky has sickened an unknown number of people, according to the Hopkins County Health Department. The tiny parasite Giardia duodenalis causes gastrointestinal illnesses and usually sickens people who swallow contaminated recreational water or drinking water. The parasite lives in the intestine of animals and people and is passed in feces. Most Giardia outbreaks in the past have been linked to pools or splash pads.

Public health officials say that over half of the cases have eating at El Tapatito restaurant in common. Other areas of commonality are still under investigation.

Hopkins County and the state of Kentucky environmentalists have inspected the restaurant and took samples. They will also be conducting food service training.

During the inspection, inspectors found that the walk in refrigerator had a “temperature excursion,” which means that temperatures were outside the safe storage range, in other words, over 40°F. The food will be discarded, and and the restaurant will be closed for maintenance.

Officials said that there is no problem with drinking water in the county. Treated municipal drinking water is rarely contaminated with this parasite.

If you have a diarrheal illness and live in the area, please see your doctor for a diagnosis. Your diagnosis could help solve this outbreak. If you do have a diarrheal illness, even if it isn’t Giardia, you must not go to work, especially in daycare, healthcare, or food service positions, until it has been at least 24 hours since the last bout of diarrhea.

Symptoms of Giardia usually begin one to two weeks after swallowing water or food that contains the parasite. The illness usually persists for two to six weeks, although people with compromised immune systems may be sick for a longer period of time. There is no word about whether or not anyone has been hospitalized in this outbreak.