Byers Organic Dairy Raw Milk Contaminated With E. coli

by

Byers Organic Dairy raw milk is being recalled since it may be contaminated with with Shiga toxin-proving E. coli (STEC) bacteria, according to Officials at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and Franklin County health officials. During routine samples, officials found the contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the dairy or to public health officials in connection with the consumption of this product.

STEC bacteria produce Shiga toxins, which can travel to the bloodstream and cause damage to the kidneys. This condition is called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), and is a leading cause of kidney failure in children.

The recalled milk was sold between July 8 and July 10, 2025, with expiration dates of July 22 and July 23, 2025. The milk was sold in plastic half-gallon and gallon containers at the dairy’s farm store, which is located at 10139 Church Hill Road in Mercersburg, Franklin County. The store has removed the milk from their shelves, but could not supply a list of customers who purchased it.

Symptoms of an E. coli infection can include a mild fever, nausea and vomiting, but always has the characteristic severe abdominal craps and bloody diarrhea. Symtpoms of HUS include little or no urine output, pale skin, lethargy, and easy bruising. Anyone experiencing these symptoms must see a doctor as soon as possible.

If you bought this milk, do not drink it. If you choose to pour it down the drain, sanitize your sink with a mild bleach solution. You can also take the milk back to the place of purchase for a refund.