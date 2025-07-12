Aunt Mid’s and Peeters Mushrooms Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Aunt Mid’s and Peeters mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Wiet Peeters Farm Products Limited of Charing Cross Ontario, Canada.

These mushrooms were sold at the retail level in the states of Michigan and Ohio. The recalled products include Aunt Mid’s Fresh Sliced Mushrooms that are packaged in a 227 gram flat blue plastic package. The UPC number UPC 0 33383 676005 is on the top of the package, and the best before date is 25JL04 on the side.

Also recalled is Peeters Mushrooms Farm Cremini Sliced that are also packaged in a 227 gram flat black plastic package. The UPC number for this item is 0 68414 96960 3 and the best before date, on the side of the package, is 25JL04.

Finally, Peeters Mushroom Farm Thick Slice Mushroom packaged in a 10 pound cardboard container is included in this recall. The Peeters Mushroom Farm label is on the box.

These mushrooms are past their best by date, but since it can take up to 70 days for the symptoms of listeriosis to appear, it’s important that people know about this recall. You can see more pictures of the product labels at the FDA web site.

Testing by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency found the pathogen in the 227 gram packages of Fresh Sliced Mushrooms. The other products were manufactured on the same line and therefore were included in this recall.

If you purchased these mushrooms, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. If you froze the mushrooms for later use, discard them. Listeria bacteria can survive the freezing process.

If you ate these mushrooms, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.