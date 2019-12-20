The SnakYard Salted Egg Fish Skins Recalled For No Inspection

by

Alli & Rose of Redlands, California, is recalling about 21,930 pounds of Siluriformes (catfish) products because they were not presented for import-reinspection. These SnakYard Salted Egg Fish Skins products were imported from Thailand, a country that is not eligible to export ready-to-eat Siluriformes products to the United States.

The Salted Egg Fish Skins were imported from October 21, 2019 through December 10, 2019 and received no inspection at the border. The recalled product is 5.1 ounce pouches that contain “The SnakYard Salted Egg Fish Skins.” They were shipped to retail locations in California, Maryland, and New Jersey. The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products and foods.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of this product. Anyone who is concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. Throw it away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can so other people and animals can’t access it. You can also take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

FSIS is currently conducting retail effectiveness checks to ensure that the firm is notifying its customers about this recall. They are also making sure that the product is not available to consumers. The USDA sometimes publishes retail distribution lists to tell consumers which stores in which states may have sold this product. If that list is published, it will be available at the USDA web site.