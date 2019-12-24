Trader Joes Egg Salad and Potato Salad Recalled For Listeria

by

Bakkavor Foods USA is voluntarily recalling Trader Joes Egg Salad and Potato Salad for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Almark Foods notified the company that they supplied certain lots of Broken Egg Whites products that may be contaminated with the pathogen and is associated with a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. This is the first of what may be more secondary recalls associated with Almark Foods eggs.

The Trader Joes Egg Salad is sold in 6 ounce containers and has the UPC number 0066 6695. The Trader Joes Old Fashioned Potato Salad is sold in 20 ounce trays with the UPC number 0032 1747. The use by codes on both products are up to and including 12/27/19. The products come in plastic cups and trays with SKU numbers printed on the labels and “USE BY” date codes on the top or bottom of the containers.

These products were distributed in Trader Joe’s retail stores in Alabama, Connecticut, DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, and Wisconsin. No illnesses have been reported to ate in connection with these recalled products.

If you purchased these products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling these products.

If you ate these products, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness produced by this pathogen, for the next 70 days. That’s how long the incubation period can be. Symptoms of listeriosis include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, and nausea and diarrhea. Pregnant women may only feel mildly ill, but listeriosis can cause stillbirth and miscarriage. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.