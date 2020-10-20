Adar Schmaltz Herring in Oil Recalled in Canada For Possible Listeria

by

Adar Schmaltz Herring in Oil is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This product was sold in Quebec at the retail level. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this item.

The recalled product is Adar Schmaltz Herring in Oil, packaged in 300 gram containers. The UPC number printed on the label is 0 62451 00128 9, and the code on the package is best before 20NO28 20 175.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The government is conducting a food safety investigation, which may trigger the recall of more products. If more products are recalled, a notice will be posted on the recall web site. The CFIA is verifying that the company is removing this product from the marketplace.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. Throw it away in a sealed or double bagged container, or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this product.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this bacteria, for the next 70 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to begin. Those symptoms include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea.

Pregnant women may only have a mild illness they think is the flu, but they can suffer severe complications including miscarriage and stillbirth. Young children, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, and anyone with a compromised immune system may develop complications and are more likely to become seriously ill with a Listeria monocytogenes infection. If you do feel sick, call your doctor as soon as possible.