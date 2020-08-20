by

ALDI recalls Wawona peaches for possible Salmonella contamination. There is a Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak that seems to be centered in Minnesota, that has sickened 23 people in that state and 68 in eight other states nationwide.

ALDI has removed the peaches from its stores. The peaches were sold in various types in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin and West Virginia. And the peaches were available for purchase through the company’s partnership with Instacart, a grocery delivery service.

The recalled peaches are Wawona peaches in a 2 pound bag with UPC number 033383322001. That product was sold in ALDI stores in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Also recalled is loose bulk peaches sold in bins in the produce aisle, with no UPC number. Those peaches were sold in ALDI stores in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Finally, Peaches Organic, also packed in 2 pound bags, are recalled. The UPC number on that product is 849315000400. Those peaches were sold in Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

If you purchased these peaches, do not eat them, even if some have been consumed and no one has gotten sick. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.