Wawona Peaches Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 23 in MN, 68 Nationally

A Wawona peaches Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 23 in Minnesota and 68 nationwide, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Health. This Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak is linked to the consumption of fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Company.

Patients said they purchased peaches from ALDI and Target and perhaps other retail locations. On August 19, 2020, ALDI announced a recall of Wawona peaches, including both loose and bagged peaches. Target is also now removing peaches from its stores.

Twenty-three Minnesotans are part of this outbreak, which has sickened at least 68 people in eight other states nationwide. The patient age range is from 3 to 92 years, with a median age of 28. Six of these patients were hospitalized and all have recovered. The investigation is ongoing and more cases may be found.

Health officials recommend throwing out or returning fresh, whole peaches supplied by Wawona Packing Company. Other brands of peaches, including frozen and canned peaches, are not known to be affected at this time. If you aren’t sure whether or not the peaches you have purchased are from Wawona Packing Company, contact your grocer. If your grocer isn’t sure, don’t eat them.

Noted food safety attorney Fred Pritzker, who has represented many clients in lawsuits over the years, said, “No one should get sick because they purchased fresh peaches. Many people may have lifelong health issues including reactive arthritis because of this outbreak.”

The symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and pain, abdominal cramps and pain, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Some people, especially those with chronic illnesses, the very young, the elderly, and pregnant women, are more likely to develop complications such as sepsis and dehydration. Some patients can develop reactive arthritis, endocarditis, and high blood pressure even after fully recovering from this infection.

If you have been experiencing these symptoms, especially if you have eaten fresh peaches, see your doctor. You may be part of this Wawona peaches Salmonella outbreak.