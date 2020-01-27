Amity Packing Pre Ground Beef Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Amity Packing Pre ground beef is being recalled for foreign material contamination, more specifically clear, thin pliable plastic. This can present a choking hazard. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of this product. Two consumer complaints about finding the plastic in the raw ground beef prompted the recall.

The raw ground beef item was produced on January 6, 2020. The recalled item is 1 pound vacuum packed packages containing “Pre 95% lean/5% fat ground beef.” The lot code on the product is 0060, the case code is 11402, and the use by/freeze by date marked on the product label is 01/31/2020. The ground beef has the establishment number “EST. 6916” printed on the right, front side of the package. The ground beef was shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

FSIS thinks that some packages of this ground beef may be in consumers’ home freezers. Please check your refrigerator and freezer carefully to see if you purchased Amity Packing Pre ground beef with that lot codes and use by date. If you do have it, do not eat it. Throw the ground beef away in a secure garbage can, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

USA is conducting retail effectiveness checks to make sure that the recalling company is notifying its customers about this recall. They are also ensuring that this product is no longer available for consumers to purchase. If a retail distribution list is published showing the stores that may have carried this product, the USDA will print it on its web site.