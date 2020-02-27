Aqua Okeano Fish Products Recalled in Canada For Possible Botulism

by

Aqua Okeano fish products and Aqua Okeano / Seven Baskets fish products are being recalled in Canada for possible botulism contamination. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products. These products were sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been sold at the retail level nationwide. The recalling company is Fresh 7 Baskets.

These products may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum, which produces a deadly toxin. All of these products with best by dates up to and including 2021 AU 23 are recalled. You can see pictures of product packages at the CFIA web site.

The recalled Aqua Okeano products are Fish Ball with Cuttlefish in 200 gram packages with UPC number 6 285048 270002; Fried Fish Ball in 200 gram packages with UPC number 6 285048 270248; Handmade Fish Cake with Vegetable, sold in 300 gram packages with UPC number 6 285048 270484; and White Fish Ball in 200 gram packages with UPC number 6 285048 270316.

The Aqua Okeano / Seven Basket products that are recalled include Fish Ball with Cuttlefish in 190 gram packages with UPC number 6 28504 82707 9; Fried Fish Ball in 180 gram packages with UPC number 6 28504 82713 0; Handmade Fish Cake with Vegetable in 270 gram packages with UPC number 6 28504 82751 2; and White Fish Ball in 180 gram containers with UPC number 6 28504 82711 6.

Symptoms of botulism poisoning include facial paralysis, loss of facial expression, unreactive or fixed pupils, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, and a change in the voice. In severe cases, people may die.

If you purchased any of these products, do not eat them, even if you planned to cook them. Throw them away in a sealed container, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.