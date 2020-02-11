Blendtopia Superfood Smoothie Kits Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Blendtopia Products LLC is voluntarily recalling 29,078 cases of Blendtopia Superfood Smoothie Kits for possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. There are no reports of illness received to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The recalled products are Blendtopia Superfood Smoothie Kits in “Glow,” “Detox,” “Energy,” “Immunity,” and Strength.” The recalled products have the best by dates of Best by July 2021, Best by October 2021, and Best by November 2021. These products were sold nationwide at select retail stores and through online sales.

The company discovered the problem through its quality control process, and thinks that a single ingredient is responsible for this problem. The products are being recalled as a precaution. No other products made by Blendtopia Products LLC are affected by this recall.

If you purchased any of these products with those best by dates, do not consume them. Throw them away in a sealed package placed inside a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

It’s a good idea to then clean out your refrigerator or freezer or pantry, wherever you stored these products, with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes can grow at refrigerator temperatures (below 40°F), and freezing doesn’t kill the pathogen. Wash your hands well after cleaning and after handling these products.

If you did consume one of these products, watch yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this bacteria, for the next 70 days. Those symptoms include severe headache, high ever, stiff neck, nausea, abdominal pain, muscle aches, and diarrhea. Pregnant women can suffer stillbirth and miscarriage if they contract this infection, even thought they think they have a mild case of the flu. If you do feel sick, see your doctor and tell him about this recall.