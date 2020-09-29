Canadian Ground Beef Recall For E. coli O157 Updated

by

The Canadian ground beef recall for possible E. coli O157 contamination has been updated with more information. The ground beef was produced by JBS Food Canada ULC. No illnesses have been reported to the company or the government to date in connection with this problem.

The products were sold in Quebec at the retail level. These products were further processed by other companies into raw ground beef products. The recalled items were sold exclusively at Provigo Hull, located at 1 du Plateau in Gatineau, Quebec, and at Metro (Marche Kelly), located at 910 Maloney Boulevard East, also in Gatineau, Quebec.

The Canadian ground beef recall items are Provigo medium ground beef club pack, sold in variable package sizes. The UPC number starts with 0 213026, and all best before dates from 23.SE2020 up to and including 28.SE2020 are recalled. Also recalled is Provigo medium ground beef, sold in variable package sizes. The UPC number on that product starts with 0 214117. All best before dates from 23.SE2020 up toad including 28.SE2020 are recalled.

Provigo lean ground beef club pack is recalled. It was sold in variable size packages. The UPC number starts with 0 217334, and all best before dates from 23.SE2020 up to and including 28.SE2020 are recalled. Provigo lean ground beef in variable sizes is recalled, with a UPC number starting with 0 217331. All best before dates from 23.SE2020 up to and including 28.SE2020 are recalled.

Finally, Metro lean ground beef, in variable sizes, with a UPC number that starts with 0 201020, is recalled. All packaged on dates from 24.SE2020 up to and including 26.SE2020 are recalled. And Metro lean ground beef family pack, in variable size packages, is recalled. The UPC number on that product starts with 0 201710, and all packaged on dates from 24.SE2020 up to and including 26.SE2020 are recalled.

If you bought any of these products, do not use them, even if you plan to cook them first. You can throw them away in a sealed garbage can after first double bagging them, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.