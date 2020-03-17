by

Chicago Indoor Garden red clover sprouts are being recalled for possible E. coli O103 contamination. The FDA found the pathogen in the sprouts during its investigation of an E. coli O103 outbreak linked to raw sprouts. The outbreak strain was found on the sprouts, but neither the FDA or Chicago Indoor Garden has said whether any illnesses have been linked to this product.

All products that contain Red Clover sprouts are recalled. That includes Chicago Indoor Garden Red Clover sprouts in a 4 ounce clamshell, Red clover in 2 pound boxes, Sprouts salad in a 6 ounce clamshell container, Mixed Greens in a 4 ounce clamshell container, and Spring Salad in a 6 ounce clamshell container.

These products containing these sprouts purchased with “Best By” dates from 12/1/19 through 3/12/20 may have been contaminated with the pathogen. If you have purchased any of these products with those best by dates and in those package sizes, don’t eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the place ofpurbashe for a full refund.

The company has held the are material that may be contaminated, and is growing their sprouts with seed from a different supplier.

Symptoms of an E. coli O103 infection include a mild fever, nausea, vomiting, severe and painful stomach and abdominal cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody or watery. People usually get sick a few days up to a week after eating food contaminated with this pathogen. If you have eaten these products and have been ill with these symptoms, contact your doctor.