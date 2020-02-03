by

Cielo Glamping Maritime clams are being recalled in New Brunswick, Canada because they may permit the growth of Clostridium botulinum bacteria. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

The recalled products were sold from Cielo Glamping Maritime, located at 232 Chemin des Huîtres, in Haut-Shippigan New Brunswick. They are bottled clams, with no label, that were sold in 500 ml and 1 liter glass jars with a metal lid. There is no UPC number on the product.

Foods contaminated with the Clostridium botulinum toxin will not look, smell, or taste spoiled, and the texture is not affected. A tiny amount of this toxin can make you very sick and can kill.

Symptoms of botulism poisoning in adults can include facial paralysis, loss of expression, fixed pupils, difficulty swallowing, drooping eyelids, blurred or double vision, slurred speech, difficulty speaking, and a change in the sound of the rice. Symptoms of botulism food poisoning in children can include difficulty swallowing, slurred speech, generalized weakness, and paralysis. Botulism does not cause a fever. Anyone experience these symptoms must see a doctor immediately.

This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s inspection activities. The government is conducting an investigation which may trigger the recall of more products. If this happens, the recall will be posted on the CFIA web site.

If you purchased either of these sizes of Cielo Glamping Maritime clams, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed package in a secure garbage can so other people and animals can’t access them, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.