Compliments Smoked Beef Pastrami Recalled in Canada for Listeria

by

Levitts Foods Canada is recalling Compliments Smoked Beef Pastrami for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. It was sold in Alberta, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and may have been sold nationally at the retail level.

The recalled product is Compliments Smoked Beef Pastrami that is packaged in 175 gram containers. The UPC number on the label is 0 68820 13360 5, and the code is BEST BEFORE 2020/DE/25 EST 48.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA has launched a food safety investigation and may recall more products. If this happens the recalled items will be listed on their Food Recall Warnings page. The government is making sure that this product is removed from the marketplace.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. Throw it away in a sealed or double bagged package, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

It’s then a good idea to clean your refrigerator with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water to kill any bacteria. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing doesn’t kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this product.

If you ate this pastrami, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness this bacteria causes for the next 70 days. It can take that long for symptoms to appear. Symptoms can include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, and nausea. Pregnant women may have a mild illness similar to the flu, but listeriosis can cause stillbirth and miscarriage. If you do feel sick see your doctor.