Conagra Healthy Choice Chicken Bowls Recalled For Small Rocks

Conagra Brands of Russellville, Arkansas is recalling about 130,763 pounds of not ready to eat Healthy Choice Chicken Bowls in feta and farro flavor because they may contain a foreign material, more specifically small rocks. This poses a choking hazard and could cause tooth and mouth injuries. No confirmed reports of any injuries have been reported to the company to date.

The recalled bowls were produced on January 23, 2020. They include 9.5-ounce cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro,” with lot number 5006002320, UPC number 072655001800, and a best by date of 10/19/2020 printed on the label. Also recalled is 9.5-ounce cartons containing “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Chicken Feta & Farro, BOILS ÈNERGIE Poulet feta et épeautre.” The lot code on that product is 5006002320, the UPC number is 072655003026, and the best by date is 10/19/2020.

These products have the establishment number “P115” printed on the packaging next to the lot number. The chicken bowls were shipped to retail locations nationwide in the U.S. and also were exported to Canada.

The problem was discovered when the firm received consumer complaints about finding rocks in the product. The company then notified USDA about this problem.

FSIS is concerned that some of these Healthy Choice Chicken Bowls products may be in consumers’ home freezers. Check your freezer carefully. If you did purchase either one of these products, do not use them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.