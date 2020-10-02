Consumers Warned About Possible Botulism in Health is Wealth Products

by

The Rhode Island Department of Health is warning consumers about possible botulism in Health is Wealth products. These products were sold from the Health is Wealth Nutrition Center which is located at 1674 Cranston Street in Cranston, Rhode Island. The products include juices, smoothies, and sea moss gel. There is potential for processing, storage, and control issues with these products. No illnesses have been reported to date to the company or officials to date in connection with this issue.

There may be botulism in Health is Wealth Sea Moss Drink. This juice is sold in 12 ounce and 16 ounce containers. It comes in several flavors, including but not limited to: Blackberry, Fruit Punch, Soursop Guanabana, Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Pineapple, Mango, Guava Guayaba, and Tamarind. Another product is Health is Wealth Sea Moss Smoothie. It is sold in 12 ounce and 16 ounce containers and is also sold in a variety of flavors including but not limited to: Pina Coloda, Peanut Punch, Soursop/Guanabana, Cinnamon Vanilla, and Mango.

Another product in question is Health is Wealth Sea Moss Gel. This gel is sold in a variety of flavors including Sea Moss Bladderwrack Aloe Vera Gel, Sea Moss Bladderwrack Gel, and Sea Moss Gel. The product is packaged in 16 ounce containers. Finally, Health is Wealth Sea Moss Protein Shakes may be problematic. They are sold in 12 ounce and 16 ounce containers and sold in a variety of flavors including but not limited to Peanut and Cinnamon.

Inadequate processing of products lets the Clostridium botulinum bacteria and spores survive. In an anaerobic environment, the bacteria and spores can produce the botulism toxin. Symptoms of botulism food poisoning include weakness, dizziness, double vision, trouble speaking, difficulty swelling, and difficulty breathing. There is an antidote, but it must be given in a hospital setting.

If you purchased any of these products, do not use or consume them. Throw them away after first double bagging them or wrapping them in foil. Then put them into a secure garbage can. You can also take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.