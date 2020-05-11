Farm Boy Broccoli Cheddar Soup Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

by

Farm Boy Broccoli Cheddar Soup is being recalled in Canada because it may contain undeclared barley and sulphites. Barley contains gluten, which means that anyone who has celiac disease or who is sensitive to gluten could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. And some people are allergic to sulphites; in addition, some asthmatics can have life-threatening reactions, including anaphylactic shock, if they consume foods that are high in sulphites.

The recalled product is Farm Boy Broccoli Cheddar Soup sold in 680 ml packages. The UPC number on the label is 8 08912 00696 3, and the code on the product is Best before MAY11. The soup was sold in Ontario at the retail level.

If you purchased this product and cannot eat gluten, or if you have asthma or are sensitive to sulphites, don’t eat it. Throw it away or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Symptoms of celiac disease include diarrhea, bloating, gas, fatigue, weight loss, constipation, and iron-deficiency anemia. Without treatment, this illness can cause malnutrition, bone loss, and dental defects.

Symptoms of a sulphite sensitivity can include wheezing, allergic rhinitis, itching, and hives. Some asthmatics can suffer severe issues with breathing, and may even go into anaphylactic shock, especially if they are also allergic to sulphites. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see a doctor as soon as possible.