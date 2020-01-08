Farm Boy Recalls Two Soups in Canada For Undeclared Allergens

by

Farm Boy is recalling their Coconut Curry Lentil Soup and Leek & Potato Soup from the marketplace in Canada because they may contain milk and wheat, respectively, that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to milk or wheat, or who has lactose intolerance or celiac disease, could get sick if they eat these products. There have been no reported allergic reactions or adverse effects to date in connection with this issue.

These products were sold in Ontario at the retail level. The Coconut Curry Lentil Soup may contain milk, and the Leek & Potato Soup. may contain wheat. The recalled products are Farm Boy Coconut Curry Lentil Soup sold in 946 ml containers. The UPC number on the product is 8 08912 00563 8, and the code is 20JA04. Also recalled is Farm Boy Leek & Potato Soup, also sold in 946 ml containers. The UPC number is 8 08912 00261 3, and the code is 20JA03.

If you purchased either of these products and are allergic to the respective allergens, don’t eat them. Throw them away or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

Symptoms of food allergies can range from mild to severe. Early symptoms may include itching, tingling of the mouth, lips, and tongue. Later, more severe symptoms can include swelling of the mouth, lips, and tongue, swelling of the throat, hives, and difficulty breathing.