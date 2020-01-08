Lipari Wedge Deli Sandwiches Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Lipari Wedge Deli Sandwiches are being voluntarily recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These Premo and Fresh Grab Sandwiches, made by JLM Manufacturing, were recalled after environmental sampling returned a positive test result for Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

Lipari Foods began shipping this product on December 31, 2019.They were distributed by Lipari to food service and retail store in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The recalled products include these Premo brands: Wedge Ham & Cheese on Wheat, Wedge Egg Salad on Wheat, Wedge Chicken Salad on Wheat, and Wedge Tuna Salad on Wheat. The Fresh Grab products that are recalled include Wedge Ham/American on Wheat, Wedge Chicken Salad on Wheat, Wedge Tuna Salad on Wheat, Wedge Turkey No Cheese on Wheat, and Wedge Ham/American on White. You can see the Lipari numbers, the package size, best by dates, lot numbers, and UPC numbers at the FDA web site.

If you bought any of these Lipari Wedge Deli sandwiches, do not eat them. Throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you stored these products in your fridge, clean it with a solution of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water. Wash your hands well after cleaning and after handling these sandwiches.

If you ate these products, watch your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, for 70 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to appear. Symptoms can include high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, diarrhea, nausea, and muscle aches. Pregnant women need to be very wary of this pathogen since listeriosis can cause miscarriage and stillbirth even if the woman is only mildly ill. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.