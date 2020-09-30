October 1, 2020

Posts Comments

You are here: Home / Outbreaks / FDA Terminates Recall of Thomson International Onions

FDA Terminates Recall of Thomson International Onions

September 30, 2020 by Leave a Comment

The FDA has terminated the recall of Thomson International red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions for possible Salmonella contamination. The usual recall notice does include photos of product labels that will help consumers identify the recalled products. But information about the Salmonella outbreak that is linked to those onions is incorrect.

FDA Terminates Recall of Thomson International Onions

The recall notice states, “Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California is recalling Red, Yellow, White, and Sweet Yellow Onions shipped from May 1, 2020 through the present.  The onions are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

The onions were sold in 5 pound cartons, 10 pound cartons, 25 pound cartons, 40 pound cartons, 50 pound cartons, bulk, 2 pound mesh sacks, 3 pound mesh sacks, 5 pound mesh sacks, 10 pound mesh sacks, 25 pound mesh sacks, and 50 pound mesh sacks nationwide. The onion brand names include Thomson  Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions, and Food Lion.

While today’s recall notice states that 396 people are sick and 59 hospitalized, the FDA investigation identifies 1012 people sick in 47 states, with 136 patients hospitalized. The recall notice does state, “As of now no specific source of contamination or contaminated shipment has been identified, and FDA is also investigating other potential sources of contamination and has not yet reached a final conclusion.”

But since onions have a long shelf life, this is a good reminder to check your pantry to ensure that you do not have any of these recalled onions or products made with them on hand. Look through the complete list of Thomson International recalled products to make sure.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten any recalled onions and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor.

Pritzker Hageman Food Safety Lawyers

If you or a loved one have been sickened with a Salmonella infection after eating recalled Thomson International onions, please contact our experienced attorneys for help at 1-888-377-8900 or 612-338-0202.

Filed Under: News, Outbreaks, Recalls Tagged With: , ,

By submitting a comment, you are contacting Pritzker Hageman, P.A. An attorney may contact you to ask if you would like a free consultation regarding your foodborne illness.

Speak Your Mind

*

Report Your Food Poisoning Case
[contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]
×
×

Home About Site Map Contact Us Sponsored by Pritzker Hageman, P.A., a Minneapolis, MN law firm that helps food poisoning victims nationally.