FDA Terminates Recall of Thomson International Onions

The FDA has terminated the recall of Thomson International red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions for possible Salmonella contamination. The usual recall notice does include photos of product labels that will help consumers identify the recalled products. But information about the Salmonella outbreak that is linked to those onions is incorrect.

The recall notice states, “Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, California is recalling Red, Yellow, White, and Sweet Yellow Onions shipped from May 1, 2020 through the present. The onions are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

The onions were sold in 5 pound cartons, 10 pound cartons, 25 pound cartons, 40 pound cartons, 50 pound cartons, bulk, 2 pound mesh sacks, 3 pound mesh sacks, 5 pound mesh sacks, 10 pound mesh sacks, 25 pound mesh sacks, and 50 pound mesh sacks nationwide. The onion brand names include Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions, and Food Lion.

While today’s recall notice states that 396 people are sick and 59 hospitalized, the FDA investigation identifies 1012 people sick in 47 states, with 136 patients hospitalized. The recall notice does state, “As of now no specific source of contamination or contaminated shipment has been identified, and FDA is also investigating other potential sources of contamination and has not yet reached a final conclusion.”

But since onions have a long shelf life, this is a good reminder to check your pantry to ensure that you do not have any of these recalled onions or products made with them on hand. Look through the complete list of Thomson International recalled products to make sure.

Symptoms of a Salmonella infection include a fever, nausea, vomiting, stomach and abdominal pain and cramps, and diarrhea that may be bloody. If you have eaten any recalled onions and have been ill with these symptoms, see your doctor.