Fresh Location Recalls Protein Snack Tray For Possible Listeria

Fresh Location recalls Protein Snack Tray and Protein Trail Mix because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. Their facility is located in Lenoir city, Tennessee. These products contain Almark Foods hard boiled eggs that are linked to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. There have not been any reports of illness related to the consumption of the Fresh Location products to date.

The recalled products are:

Protein Snack Tray, 6.44 oz total weight, packaged in a 4-compartment plastic tray with UPC: 8-5511000804-6 and with Fresh by lot dates of: 12/21/19, 12/22/19, 12/24/19, 12/27/19, 12/28/19, 12/29/19, 12/31/19, 01/03/20, 01/04/20

Protein Trail Mix, 3.52 oz total weight, packaged in a 10.5 ounce plastic cup with UPC: 8-5511000813-8 and with Fresh by lot dates of: 12/23/19, 12/24/19, 12/26/19, 12/29/19, 12/30/19, 12/31/19, 01/02/20, 01/05/20, 01/06/20

These products could have reached consumers through convenience stores, micro markets, hospitals, hotels, and vending machines in these states: Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, Indiana, and Mississippi.

If you purchased these products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can so other people and animals can’t access them. You can also take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you stored these products in your home, clean your fridge with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria. Wash your hands well with soap and water after handling these products and after cleaning.

If you ate these products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days, since that can be the incubation time for this pathogen. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may think they have the flu, but listeriosis can cause miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature labor. If you do get sick, see your doctor.