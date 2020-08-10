Freshouse Lemons Limes Oranges Potatoes Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Freshouse Lemons Limes Oranges and red potatoes are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These items are sold under several brand names. The company, which is located in Salisbury, North Carolina, performed internal testing which identified the pathogen on a piece of equipment in one of their packing facilities. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue.

The company has stopped production and distribution of any food that was packed on that equipment and is taking corrective action. These items were shipped to retailer distribution centers in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia, and to wholesalers in Maryland and North Carolina.

The consumer retail items that are recalled as of August 9, 2020 include Freshouse Limes with UPC number 33383 14683 sold in 2 pound mesh bags. Also recalled is Natures Promise Organic Limes with UPC number 88267 53813 sold in 1 pound mesh bags. Fresh From the Start Red B Potatoes are recalled, with UPC number 33383 51003, sold in 3 pound mesh bags And Fresh From the Start Lemons, sold in 2 pound mesh bags with UPC number 33383 14020, are recalled. Wegmans Lemons, sold in 2 pound mesh bags with UPC number 77890 15917 are recalled. And finally, Wegmans Valencia Oranges packaged in 4 pound mesh bags with UPC number 77890 52363 are recalled. Wholesale bulk items are also recalled; you can see that information on the FDA web site. You can also see the trace number, which may be printed on the bag or a clip on the bag, at the FDA web site.

If you purchased any of those Freshouse Lemons Limes Oranges or Red Potatoes, do not use them. Throw them away n a sealed container inside a secure garbage can or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

You should then clean out the area where you stored these recalled foods with a mild bleach solution made of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach and 1 gallon warm water. Wipe off any containers that were stored in the same area. Rinse everything and dry, then wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

Symptoms of listeriosis can take up to 70 days to appear. They include a high fever, stiff neck, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. This illness can cause stillbirths and miscarriages even though a pregnant women may only feel mildly ill. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.