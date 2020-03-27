by

Fromagerie Blackburn is recalling Fromagerie Blackburn Le Napoléon cheese from the marketplace in Canada because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. This cheese was sold in Quebec. No illnesses have been reported to the company date in connection with this issue.

The recalled product includes Fromagerie Blackburn Le Napoléon – Firm Cheese, sold in 130 gram containers. The UPC number on the product is 6 28504 56410 3 and the code on the label is Best Before 10JL20 19087. Also recalled is Fromagerie Blackburn Le Napoléon – Firm Cheese sold in variable weight packages. The UPC number on that product starts with 0 200015. All units that were sold up to and including March 26, 2020 are recalled. You can see pictures of product labels at the CFIA website.

If you have purchased either of these products, do not eat them. Throw them away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid. You can also take the cheese back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

You should then clean your refrigerator with a solution. of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water to kill any remaining bacteria. Wash your hands throughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling the cheese package.

If you ate either of these cheeses, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to manifest. Those symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women need to be especially careful of this pathogen because it can cause stillbirth, miscarriage, infection in the newborn, and premature labor. Pregnant women feel like they have a mild case of the flu if they contract this infection. If you do feel sick, see your doctor.