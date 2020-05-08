Fully Popped Poppin’ Cobs Microwave Popcorn Recalled For Burn Hazard

by

Fully Popped Poppin’ Cobs Microwave Popcorn is being recalled from the marketplace because the popcorn’s brown paper bag can catch fire when the bag is put into the microwave oven. This poses a fire and burn hazard. The popcorn was sold exclusively at Uncommon Goods Stores in Brooklyn, New York from September 2019 through January 2020 for about $18.

About 4,900 packages were recalled. The recalled product is Poppin’ Cobs Microwave Popcorn that has 10 cobs per package. The popcorn is packaged in a brown box with a black top and label. Ten Poppin’ Cobs are individually wrapped inside the package. There are also ten brown bags used for popping. Only boxes with the date code 042121 on the back of the box are included in this recall.

There have been five reports of the brown paper bags catching on fire in the microwave. No injuries or properly damage have been reported in this recall.

Consumers should immediately stop using this product. If you did purchase it, contact the firm through the company’s website to receive free replacement bags. You can order the new bags online. The manufacturer of the bags is Gilchrist Bag Manufacturing LLC of Camden, Arizona. The distributor is Fully Popped of Indianapolis, Indiana.