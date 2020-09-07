Giant Foods Recalls Squash Noodle Medly For Possible Listeria

by

Giant Foods is recalling their store brand of Squash Noodle Medly because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall issue.

The recalled item is Giant Foods Squash Noodle Medly that is sold in 20 ounce package size. All lots and all codes of this product are recalled. The UPC number on the product label is 068826718585. It was sold in Giant Foods stores between August 8 and August 19, 2020.

This product is no longer available in store shelves since the “best enjoyed by” date was August 19 2020, but consumers may still have it in their home freezers. Please check your freezer carefully to see if you purchased this product. If you did, throw it away in a sealed container in a secure garbage can so other people and animals can’t access it, or take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

It would be a good idea to then clean your refrigerator or freeze with a mild bleach solution consisting of 1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of warm water. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temps, and freezing doesn’t kill it.

If you ate any of this Giant Foods Squash Noodle Medly, watch yourself for symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, which can take up to 70 days to appear. These symptoms include severe headache, high fever, stiff neck, confusion, nausea, and diarrhea. Pregnant women may suffer miscarriage or stillbirth if they contract this infection, even though their symptoms may be mild and seem like the flu. If you do feel sick, see your doctor and mention this recall.